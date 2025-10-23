

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) on Thursday reported net profit from continuing operations of €695 million, or €4.76 per basic share, for fiscal 2025, down from €738 million, or €5.04 per share, a year earlier, mainly reflecting an exceptional capital gain in the prior year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying net profit rose 3.7% at constant currencies to €785 million, with underlying earnings per share of €5.37.



Operating profit declined to €985 million from €1.05 billion, while underlying operating profit reached €1.1 billion.



Annual revenue increased 1.2% year-on-year to €24.1 billion, driven by 3.3% organic growth.



The Board proposed a dividend of €2.70 per share, up 1.9% from the prior year.



For fiscal 2026, Sodexo expects organic growth between 1.5% and 2.5%.



