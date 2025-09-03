Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics to Participate in CUAS - IDICE 2025 Counter-Drone Exercise in San Diego

American Robotics to showcase Iron Drone Raider at international INTERPOL Drone Incursion Countermeasure Exercise (IDICE) organized by UAS Norway in cooperation with INTERPOL

Participation highlights Ondas' leadership in advancing counter-UAS capabilities for global defense and homeland security markets

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Robotics, will participate in CUAS - IDICE 2025, an international counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (CUAS) event taking place September 9-11 in San Diego, California.

CUAS - IDICE 2025, organized by UAS Norway in cooperation with INTERPOL, brings together global law enforcement, defense, and industry leaders for hands-on CUAS exercises. The event highlights live demonstrations at the Southern U.S. border and collaborative training aimed at advancing technologies and operational strategies to counter evolving drone threats. Attendees will include security officials from the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, international homeland security and intelligence agencies including the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, and public safety organizations from around the world.

"CUAS - IDICE 2025 represents an important opportunity for Ondas to engage directly with the global defense and law enforcement community," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "By demonstrating our Iron Drone Raider system in a collaborative, operational environment, we are highlighting how Ondas is helping address one of today's most urgent security challenges-protecting people and critical infrastructure from hostile drone activity."

American Robotics will showcase its Iron Drone Raider, a fully autonomous interception system designed to neutralize hostile drones in defense and homeland security environments. The Iron Drone Raider has emerged as a best-in-class hard-kill counter-drone solution, validated through operational deployments with allied defense and security customers.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital combines advisory services and direct investments to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets and offers advisory services.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

