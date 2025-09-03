Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from twenty-nine (29) stream sediment samples that were collected during the Phase 1 exploration work program conducted on the Wildhorse property in early June (see news release dated July 9, 2025). The assays were conducted by ALS Chemex ("ALS") in Vancouver, BC, from samples collected, bagged, labelled and shipped by project geologist, and Qualified Person, Robert Marvin.

The results show a series of very strong tungsten-bismuth anomalies that have been mapped in four (4) distinct stream drainages in the central portion of the property. The position of these anomalies confirm the known mineralized zones and, more importantly, also identify two (2) additional drainages as being highly prospective for a more comprehensive and detailed prospecting plan, due to robust tungsten and bismuth reported in the stream sediment assays. This appears to represent a significant expansion of the previously identified Rattlesnake Zone, which is contained within the larger surrounding area where the twenty-nine (29) stream sediment samples were taken.

The results also add additional support to the developing intrusive-center geologic model at Wildhorse. Within this area there is a prominent steep-sided hill, which the Company has named Palomino Hill, that is surrounded by a well-developed skarn envelope. Strong gold, copper, silver, bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten have been sampled along both the east (Rattlesnake Zone) and southwest (Coca Cola Zone) flanks of Palomino Hill. Further away, mineralization on the south side of Palomino Hill (Highland Zone) changes to zinc, silver, and lead dominant, as previously seen in initial rock chip sampling of the property.

This is classic metal zoning seen worldwide in intrusive-center related ore deposits such as the bonanza silver-gold-base metal vein system in nearby Story County Nevada and the Yerington Nevada district where gold and silver mineralization is related to tellurium mineralization within the porphyry copper deposit in adjacent Lyon County.

Furthermore, a potentially significant and important gold occurrence has been identified in the sample results in a single sample from a large cobble in the stream drainage 35 meters downhill from the Coca Cola Zone. It is likely that the sampled material is from the identified mineralized zone immediately up slope. This sample returned 11.20 ppm (11.2 g/t or .36 oz/t) gold with 11.35 ppm (11.35 g/t or .37 oz/t) silver, as well as multi-percent copper along with the expected strong tungsten, bismuth and tellurium signature previously encountered.

These stream sediment and rock chip results are quite encouraging and indicate that further sampling needs to be done to gain a better understanding of the localized mineralization in each of the three zones.

According to project geologist Bob Marvin, "These latest results clearly indicate that the zones of interest warrant an expanded and more comprehensive Phase 2 exploration and work plan, which will provide a clearer picture of what we're actually dealing with. I am extremely happy with what we have discovered so far at the Wildhorse Project and the team will be determining next steps in the very near future."

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 61 mineral claims, representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the University of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten >200 ppm, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system.

Several additional areas of exposed copper mineralization were located during the staking of the property. The geology of the area is complex, with strongly folded and faulted limestones, shale, and metavolcanic rocks of Paleozoic age underly the known mineralization and cover a large portion of the property claims. Importantly, an intrusive mass of rhyolite has intruded the deformed section in a position proximal to the known mineralization. Land slide rubble and boulder bearing gravel units conceal the underlying geology in the northcentral portion of the property (see news release dated May 8, 2025).

The economic opportunity at Wildhorse points to the possible discovery of a large, well mineralized skarn system under the surface workings and within the controlling north-south fault zone exposed at surface. Skarns are relatively easy to explore as they respond well to a variety of electric geophysical methods including magnetic surveys.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration Company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

