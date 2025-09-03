

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), an operator of retail discount stores, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance.



Excluding items, for fiscal 2025, Dollar Tree now projects income from continuing operations of $5.32 to $5.72 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $5.15 to $5.65 per share. This revised outlook reflects the current operating environment and year-to-date share repurchases. The additional share repurchases are not included in the updated guidance.



The company now expects annual sales from continuing operations of $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 4% to 6%, higher than the previous outlook of $18.5 billion to $19.1 billion, with comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 5%.



On average, analysts polled, forecast the company to earn $5.47 per share, on revenue of $19.15 billion for fiscal 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Commenting on the third quarter, Dollar Tree said: 'We believe that the positive timing impact of approximately $0.20 on adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations will reverse in the third quarter 2025. As such, we expect that our third quarter 2025 adjusted diluted EPS will be similar third quarter 2024.'



DLTR was down by 3.91% at $107 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



