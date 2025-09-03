

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial output logged a renewed decline in July, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 2.1 percent increase in June. Moreover, this was the first fall in eight months.



Among the main industrial groupings, the energy industry output plunged by 10.2 percent from last year, and that of durable consumer goods declined by 10.2 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output was 5.4 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 2.6 percent in July after falling 1.4 percent in June.



