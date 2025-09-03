Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A2JEGN | ISIN: LU1778762911 | Ticker-Symbol: 639
03.09.25 | 14:52
594,20 Euro
+0,97 % +5,70
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Tickeri Joins Forces With Spotify to Bring Latin Music Fans Closer to Live Shows

Fans can now discover Tickeri tickets directly on Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Tickeri, the premier ticketing platform dedicated to Latin events and culture in the U.S., is proud to announce its new partnership with Spotify. The collaboration offers fans a seamless way to discover and connect with Latin concerts, right where they listen to their favorite artists.

Spotify & Tickeri

Spotify & Tickeri
Discover Tickeri tickets directly on Spotify

Starting today, concerts listed on Tickeri will appear across Spotify's event discovery features, including the Live Events feed. This enables fans to effortlessly see upcoming shows by the artists they love.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect our community with the music they love," said Juan Luis Gonzalez, co-founder & CEO of Tickeri. "Partnering with Spotify brings our mission full circle, turning digital listening into real-life experiences."

This integration means:

  • Increased visibility for Latin artists and events

  • High-intent audiences discovering shows without ever leaving Spotify

For the Latin music industry, this represents a transformational step in how artists, fans, and event organizers connect. Tickeri's mission has always been to elevate Latin talent and empower independent promoters. Now, with the expansive reach of Spotify's platform, that mission expands to an even greater scale.

According to Spotify, more than 200 million fans discovered concerts through the platform in 2024. At any moment, Spotify can match over 350 million users with upcoming events based on their listening habits. In fact, about 1 in 3 listeners attends at least one concert each year.

This collaboration also highlights the growing recognition of the power of the Latin market in the U.S. and worldwide. From reggaetón to vallenato to regional mexicano, Latin artists are breaking streaming records and headlining global tours. Together, Tickeri and Spotify are partnering to make sure those cultural movements reach fans where it matters most, in real life.

About Tickeri
Founded by Peruvian brothers Javier and Juan Luis Gonzalez, Tickeri is the first ticketing platform created specifically for the Latin music market in the U.S. With a commitment to cultural celebration, transparency, and innovative tech tools, Tickeri empowers both fans and event organizers to thrive in the live event space.

About Spotify
Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market-continuing to shape the future of audio.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, with more than 696 million users, including 276 million subscribers across over 180 markets.

Contact Information

Elena Rodrigo
P.R & Marketing
erodrigo@themusicjointgroup.com
8186932715

.

SOURCE: Tickeri



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tickeri-joins-forces-with-spotify-to-bring-latin-music-fans-closer-1067931

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
