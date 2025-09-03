Sadot Group Inc. Announces Signing of Letter of Intent for Sale of Pokemoto and Muscle Maker Grill Restaurant Concepts

$4.25 Million Sale Will Complete Company Divestiture of Non-Core Assets

BURLESON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group" "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") to sell its Pokemoto and Muscle Maker Grill restaurant chains, fully divesting all restaurant assets.

Transaction Details and Vision

The LOI, which contains a $100,000 deposit, outlines the terms and conditions of the transaction and reflects mutual interest by both parties to finalize the transaction with urgency, anticipated to be completed over the next 30-45 days or sooner.

The transaction calls for a total purchase price of $4.25 million consisting of $2.5 million in cash at closing and the remaining $1.75 million carried by Sadot as secured notes. Terms of the interest-bearing notes includes payment terms over 72 months. This LOI includes a deposit expressing the confidence of closing the transaction.

"The signing of the LOI and deposit marks a significant milestone for Sadot. As previously discussed, upon completion of the transaction, Sadot will be able to focus all of its resources on the Agri-food side of the business" said Chagay Ravid, CEO of Sadot Group.

Financial Impact and Closing Conditions

Chagay continued, "Sadot Group believes, beyond the transaction purchase price, that the Company may also benefit in overall cost savings in various areas including insurance, legal, travel, human resources, etc."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, finalization of definitive agreements and any remaining due diligence of which there is no guarantee. The Company expects to finalize the transaction over the next 30-45 days or sooner. Sadot Group remains committed to keeping shareholders informed throughout the process and will provide updates as material developments occur.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc.-announces-signing-of-letter-of-intent-for-sale-1067945