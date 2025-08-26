Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group Inc and MOTI Partner to Revolutionize Digital Agri-Commerce Across Africa

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Sadot LLC, a subsidiary of Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), and MOTI, a leading digital delivery platform operating in partnership with Vodacom, have entered into a strategic agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of commercial transactions between African farmers and businesses.

MOTI, a cutting-edge technology platform, enables the seamless delivery of goods and services across Tanzania. In collaboration with Vodacom which serves over 200 million customers across Tanzania, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho and Mozambique. MOTI is transforming how individuals and enterprises engage in commerce. Vodacom's mobile networks span a population of over 500 million people across Africa, and Vodacom's presence in Tanzania alone commands the largest share of the local telecom market.

The partnership will initially focus on streamlining logistics and the distribution of farm products grown by Sadot LLC, including wheat, soy, and corn on its 5,000-acre Zambian farm, as well as high-value tree crops like mangoes and avocados. Over time, the scope will expand to include the delivery and commercialization of a wider basket of agricultural goods sourced from regional producers across the continent.

Through this agreement, MOTI will enable farmers to interact directly with consumers and businesses, facilitating transactions and product deliveries through its platform. Leveraging Vodacom's extensive network reach and infrastructure, this partnership marks a historic moment in the evolution of agricultural trade. For the first time, African consumers will be digitally connected to regional farmers through a high-tech, mobile-enabled ecosystem that bypasses traditional bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

Daniel Gabai, CEO of MOTI, commented: "This partnership is a stepping stone in the digital transformation of what has historically been a traditional and fragmented agricultural ecosystem. By integrating the MOTI platform with Sadot LLC's supply chain and leveraging our strategic collaboration with Vodacom, we're enabling thousands of farmers to gain access to new markets, boost revenues, and increase their footprint across the region. Besides being a commercial evolution, it's also a structural shift in how agriculture and technology meet in Africa."

MOTI's collaboration with Vodacom Tanzania also offers exclusive digital services to Vodacom customers, complementing their connectivity and financial tools with on-demand access to goods, agricultural products, and logistical services available only through the MOTI app.

Haggai Ravid, CEO of Sadot, commented: "As we look to the future, Sadot Group's plans is to evolve from a traditional commodity trading operation into a diversified, technology-enabled global agribusiness. As a global agribusiness engaged in complex, fast-moving commodity markets, Sadot Group will seek to exploit opportunities through the integration of advanced artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies. By leveraging AI, we can enhance our decision-making capabilities across the entire trading lifecycle-from market analysis and risk management to logistics optimization and pricing strategy. Predictive analytics models, trained on vast datasets including historical pricing, macroeconomic indicators, weather patterns, and geopolitical risk, can improve the accuracy of market forecasts and help us anticipate supply chain disruptions before they impact our margins."

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc-and-moti-partner-to-revolutionize-digital-agri-c-1065325