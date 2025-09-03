

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced Wednesday that updated 2025-2026 flu vaccines are available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the United States.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annual flu vaccination is the best way to help reduce the risk of contracting the flu and its potentially serious complications. The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older, with rare exceptions, should receive the updated flu vaccine, ideally in September or October.



Patients interested in getting a flu vaccine can quickly and easily make vaccination appointments by visiting CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com or through the CVS Health app seven days a week, including during evenings and weekends. Walk-in vaccination appointments are accepted at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic.



According to a survey of U.S. consumers commissioned by CVS Health, 63 percent of consumers say they are likely to get a flu shot this season. That is similar to the last two years.



In addition, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia are offering the 3-in-1 combo test, which allows patients to be tested for Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19 with one swab.



In states that allow pharmacists to both test for and treat COVID-19 and flu, patients can be tested and assessed by a CVS pharmacist for antiviral treatment in one appointment. Participating states include California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.



CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer more than 15 of the most common vaccinations, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles, hepatitis B and more. Patients who receive any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also receive a $10 off $20 to use on in-store purchases.



ExtraCare members who have opted into rewards at the pharmacy will also receive $2 in ExtraBucks Rewards for each CDC-recommended vaccine received.



