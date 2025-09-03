(AXA IM): Turbulenzen in Frankreich gefährden französischen Aktienmarkt // MDAX und Deutsche Staatsanleihen im Fokus // EZB und Fed vor weiteren Zinssenkungen in 2025

03.09.2025 -

Multi-Asset Investments Views: We all live in America (but investors can travel) by Andrew Etherington, Head of Multi Asset Total Return at AXA IM Overweight global equities We maintain our overweight equity allocation and have marginally increased the exposure. Equity markets remained buoyed by expectations of a US rate cutting cycle starting soon(er), solid credit markets and a good US corporate earnings season. Systematic investor positioning in global equities has further increased, back to near-historical highs, though discretionary strategies are still only marginally positive - which leaves further upside potential as such managers resume risk positions to avoid further missing out on continued positive returns.

Relative value trades and diversification We have closed our relative value trade that aimed to take advantage of price discrepancies between US small caps and the Nasdaq index, as investor short positioning on the former looked stretched in the run up to the Fed's Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Following a period of stabilisation, we are encouraged that European markets can once again offer an opportunity to diversify away from the heavy concentration of US assets in global equity indices. We maintain exposure to German mid-caps relative to France's CAC 40 index and shift a portion of our long exposure out of the US to Eurozone equities

Neutral long-end interest rate sensitivity, favouring short-dated German bonds German government bonds remain a key tool for duration positioning, but the long end of the curve does not currently offer sufficiently attractive yields to push back against the global theme of curve steepening. We continue to hold our small position on German two-year bonds, with the yield below 2%, and are encouraged by a softening of tone from ECB President Christine Lagarde. The strength of the euro, or rather the weakness of the US dollar, will likely provide another headwind. Market pricing indicates less than one Eurozone interest rate cut into December 2025, which appears overly pessimistic.

Equity investors' patience has been rewarded, as markets comfortably navigated August's introduction of the new US tariff regime. Consequently, indicators of trade policy uncertainty have normalised. The second quarter (Q2) earnings season proved to be globally positive and once again exemplified the US economy's resilience, although earnings that missed expectations were heavily sanctioned by investors. The macroeconomic backdrop further fueled convictions that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would be in a position to cut rates in September as well as in December. We continue to hold an overweight in risk exposure.Despite July's Fed policy meeting minutes striking a hawkish tone investors have since focused on a September rate cut, as signs of weakness were seen in both jobs data at the start of August and in heavily negative revisions to previous numbers. Fed board members are shifting their attention away from sticky inflation to potential labour market weakness.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasised in the opening paragraphs of his speech at the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium that "the balance of risks appeared to be shifting", potentially warranting a policy adjustment. He did however underline the Fed board's independence and data dependency which are key for confidence in the US dollar and US Treasury market. We are wary of any further steepening in global yield curves led by weakness in long-dated bonds and are not in a hurry to add duration in this area. We maintain our target of 1.20 for the euro/dollar exchange rate and thus remain US dollar sellers.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's tone has softened regarding weakening Eurozone activity expected through Q2 and Q3. Hawkish ECB policymakers have dismissed such concerns and maintain the ECB is likely done with rate cuts. The market now is pricing less than one cut before year end which may prove to be overly cautious. We are positive on two-year German bonds (Bunds) and have a preference for Bunds over US Treasuries, but only when we have seen a further shake-out in the long end of the US yield curve due to the overriding influence of the US market on most other interest rate markets.

In the run-up to the Jackson Hole symposium we adjusted our derivatives holdings in our equity overlay strategy. The short position on US small caps versus the Nasdaq index was closed due to extreme short investor positioning on the Russell 2000 index futures. Some exposure was also reallocated from US large caps to Eurozone equity indices to diversify risk and reduce the heavy concentration in the US assets inherent in global strategies. It's worth noting that even in the perennially dominant US Treasury market, foreign participation is falling from 70% pre-COVID-19 to 64% currently1 and price concessions demanded by local dealers at auctions to make up the shortfall is rising.

Despite our intention to favour more diversification into European assets there remains a source of stress from the political environment in France which needs to be addressed. To this end we have initiated positions to reduce our exposure, with a long German MDAX (mid-cap) index versus short CAC 40 trade in equity indices and a long Bund 10-year versus French OAT 10-year position in bond futures. The end-of-summer rentrée is shaping up to be a period of political and social tension for France and this is likely to be reflected in equity underperformance, especially given the high concentration of financials in the CAC 40, and a widening of government bond spreads.