

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Markets attempted a rebound on Wednesday while the turmoil in bond markets triggered by fiscal concerns eased. Markets also cheered the legal reprieve for Alphabet in the latest anti-trust ruling.



Among key economic data releases, markets look forward to the JOLTs job openings report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as well as the Fed's Beige book that would provide a snapshot on the U.S. economy.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September at 91.7 percent.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a highly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading deep in the red.



The six-currency Dollar Index slipped after Tuesday's rally. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Both the crude oil benchmarks have dropped close to 2 percent amidst reports that OPEC+ is weighing another output hike. Gold extended gains to touch an all-time high. Cryptocurrencies have rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,278.00 down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,444.90, up 0.46% Germany's DAX at 23,655.24, up 0.64% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,155.55, up 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,721.63, up 0.88% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,329.25, up 0.72% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,938.89, down 0.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,738.80, down 1.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,813.56, down 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,343.43, down 0.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1654, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3413, up 0.18% USD/JPY at 148.61, up 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6537, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3798, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 98.26, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.273%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.7667%, down 0.84% France at 3.565%, down 0.75% U.K. at 4.7810%, down 0.46% Japan at 1.637%, up 0.86%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.81, down 1.92%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $64.16, down 2.18%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,614.90, up 0.63%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $111,527.97, up 1.62% Ethereum at $4,377.03, up 0.56% XRP at $2.85, up 2.13% BNB at $854.40, up 0.64% Solana at $210.64, up 4.14%



