Carnival Corporation Reaches Major Donation Milestone Benefitting World Central Kitchen

World's largest cruise company has raised $250,000 for World Central Kitchen since 2022 through "Keep the Change" program in its onboard casinos and with contributions from Carnival Foundation

Program invites guests sailing across six of company's world-class cruise lines to donate spare change from casino winnings, joining the company and its team members to support nonprofit organizations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / arnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced its onboard casino donation program, together with support from Carnival Foundation, has raised $250,000 to date for World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Launched in 2022, the company's "Keep the Change" program invites guests sailing on six of its world-class cruise lines to share a small portion of their casino winnings by cashing out their dollars won and donating the remaining one to 99 cents of spare change to an important cause. Guests are also welcome to join Carnival Corporation and its team members in making any additional contributions to charity. Proceeds from the program collected across Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn sailings during the last three years have gone to World Central Kitchen to help fund their ongoing meal relief efforts supporting people affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises around the world.

"Our goal is to always offer the best possible gaming experience for our guests, and seeing so many enthusiastically support such a worthy cause while having an extraordinary time onboard is incredibly rewarding for our entire team," said Marty Goldman, senior vice president of global gaming at Carnival Corporation. "Our guests, team members and communities are the primary motivation behind everything we do here at Carnival Corporation, so we appreciate our guests joining us in this effort."

This latest donation milestone builds on Carnival Corporation's long-standing partnership with World Central Kitchen. In addition to the company's Keep the Change program, it has supported several relief efforts through the nonprofit, including a donation that helped fund free hot meals to emergency workers, first responders and families affected by the California wildfires in 2025. The company has also contributed to World Central Kitchen's on-the-ground hurricane relief efforts over the years, most recently donating in support of communities impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024. These contributions and its ongoing casino donation program underscore Carnival Corporation's commitment to championing and giving back to the communities and destinations it visits, both regularly and in times of need.

"Our mission at World Central Kitchen is made possible by incredible allies like Carnival Corporation, its cruise lines and all of the generous guests sailing on board," said Tunde Wackman, chief development officer at World Central Kitchen. "Their kindness allows us to continue providing vital, nourishing meals to communities in need during crisis responses around the world, and we are grateful for their support."

Across Carnival Corporation's eight world-class cruise lines, its onboard casinos are packed with energy, excitement and rewards, and guests can enjoy a wide range of entertaining gaming action at sea, including slots, table games and a variety of other exciting gaming options. Whether a casual player or a seasoned high-roller, the company's casinos offer guests an opportunity for gaming action in a thrilling, yet relaxing environment. And with Carnival Corporation's Responsible Gaming program, the company empowers guests to play smart and make responsible choices.

Supporting World Central Kitchen complements Carnival Corporation's wider "Less Left Over" strategy committed to reducing food waste and loss across its world-class cruise lines while supporting local communities, including donating high-quality meals to a growing network of food banks around the world. Together, these efforts combat food insecurity and meet crucial community needs with a full-circle approach, empowering the company, team members and guests to participate in this vital mission.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to www.carnivalcorp.com/impact/.

