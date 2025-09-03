Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Recognized by Forbes As the Top Packaging Company on Track To Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

Company Cracks Top 25 Overall on Forbes' Annual Net Zero Leaders

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Forbes has recognized leading aluminum beverage can manufacturer Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) as the top packaging company on track to achieve net-zero carbon emissions on its third annual list of Net Zero Leaders. Out of 200 companies evaluated for emissions projections, risk management, financial strength, governance, and organizational preparedness within the context of their diverse industries, Crown ranked 22nd, making it one of the top performers overall.

"Crown's recognition as one of Forbes' Net Zero Leaders for 2025 is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team members who are driving consistent, notable progress toward our sustainability goals," said Timothy Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Holdings.

Crown fosters its net zero target pledge through its Twentyby30 initiative, which was established in 2020 as a comprehensive roadmap for the Company's progress. Originally designed to advance in areas where Crown can make the most impact, the program includes core objectives centered around emissions reductions and other environmental issues like water preservation, recycling, and ethical sourcing. Today, Twentyby30 continues to inspire new innovations toward all aspects of sustainability.

"Sustainability has always been at the core of Crown's business, and that mindset is visible in our progress toward our carbon footprint reduction. Alongside our other sustainability initiatives, our net zero target fosters ingenuity and innovation at our facilities and in our upstream and downstream partnerships," said Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President of Global Sustainability & External Affairs at Crown. "As we continue to move closer to achieving our goals, we are honored to be among respected peers on Forbes' Net Zero Leaders list, and hope that together our organizations can make a difference in safeguarding our planet."

More details around Crown's efforts are available in its recently released 2024 Sustainability Report "Built to Last," which shares measurable data on the Company's sustainability progress and celebrates environmental and social goals already achieved or surpassed.

To learn more about Crown's sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

