ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 16:26 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragrance Creators Association Names Scott Rodrigue of Procter & Gamble to Board of Directors

P&G's global fragrance innovation chief brings 35+ years of leadership; succeeds Joanna Clarke.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) today announced the appointment of Scott Rodrigue, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer, Fabric & Home Care, Flavors & Fragrances at Procter & Gamble (P&G), to its Board of Directors, representing P&G. Rodrigue succeeds Joanna Clarke, to whom FCA extends sincere gratitude for exemplary leadership and lasting contributions.

With more than 35 years at the forefront of consumer-goods innovation, Rodrigue has led end-to-end R&D across laundry, home care, and prestige beauty. He directs P&G's global Fabric & Home Care innovation engine-stewarding an iconic brand portfolio including Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Cascade, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, Dawn, and more-and architects the materials-innovation strategy underpinning the company's $28B Fabric & Home Care sector. As P&G's executive R&D and innovation leader for Flavors & Fragrances, he guides enterprise initiatives for the world's largest consumer of fragrance materials. His global leadership-spanning the U.S., Belgium, China, and the U.K.-has built high-performing teams and translated breakthrough science into growth and trusted consumer benefits.

"I'm honored to join FCA's Board," said Scott Rodrigue. "FCA's values-driven leadership and proven record of positive consumer impact-by advancing marketplace policies that reward innovation and ethical business practices-make a real difference. I look forward to helping the association enrich lives, responsibly and at scale."

"Scott's deep innovation expertise and enterprise perspective will be a strong asset to our Board," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators Association. "His leadership will help accelerate evidence-based, pro-innovation policy-grounded in ethics and measured by benefits delivered to people, perfume, and the planet. We are grateful to Joanna for her distinguished service and enduring impact."

About Fragrance Creators Association:

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

Media Contact:

Emily Cruz, ecruz@fragrancecreators.org

.

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-names-scott-rodrigue-of-procter-and-gamble-to-board-of-dir-1068250

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
