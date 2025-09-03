Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110V9 | ISIN: FI4000049812 | Ticker-Symbol: 15V
Frankfurt
03.09.25 | 08:14
3,550 Euro
-2,47 % -0,090
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,75017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints a new Chief Supply Chain Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints a new Chief Supply Chain Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 September 2025 at 03:00 p.m. EEST

Anne-Mari Paapio (MSc) has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer of Verkkokauppa.com. She most recently served as Vice President of Procurement and Category Management at Valio Aimo, where she drove strategic initiatives in sourcing and category development. Prior to that, she led consulting projects as a Project Leader at Boston Consulting Group. She has strong strategic supply chain management expertise and a solid background in customer-centric operations within retail. Anne-Mari will report to the CEO and become a member of the management team. She will start in the new position on 10 September 2025.

CEO Panu Porkka: "I am pleased to welcome Anne-Mari to Verkkokauppa.com's management team. Her strong expertise and broad experience will be valuable assets in further strengthening our leadership capabilities. Leveraging her expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate the execution of our strategic initiatives and reinforce our position as a leader in e-commerce."

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka, CEO
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +354 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.