Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's aprocitentan (TRYVIO/JERAYGO) investor Q&A webcast and conference call

Idorsia will host a live investor Q&A webcast and conference call following the publication of the OnDemand investor webcast (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-webcasts/aprocitentan-treatment-landscape) outlining how TRYVIO (aprocitentan) - the first and only hypertension therapy targeting the endothelin pathway - fits into the treatment landscape for difficult-to-control hypertension.

Date:Monday, September 8, 2025

Time:16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

The call will start with a short presentation by senior management followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-webcasts/aprocitentan-live-qa (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-webcasts/aprocitentan-live-qa).

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):

Members of the investment community who wish to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIea30fa533efa48b880d7dc1852237e1a (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIea30fa533efa48b880d7dc1852237e1a)

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment