Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

300,000

Date of transaction:

03 September 2025

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

401.430

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

401.430

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

401.430

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

416,447,910

Total Shares held in Treasury:

12,217,387

Total Voting Rights:

404,230,523

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737836347


© 2025 PR Newswire
