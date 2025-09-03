Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A3EUT4 | ISIN: US78396V2088
NASDAQ
03.09.25 | 18:16
0,350 US-Dollar
+6,41 % +0,021
SCWorx Corp. Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation in Healthcare Data Solutions

Tampa, FL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX), a leading provider of data management and software solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Anders Ohlsson, a seasoned technology executive, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire underscores SCWorx's commitment to advancing its data platform and expanding its suite of data management and software solutions for healthcare providers.

Mr. Ohlsson has over 25 years of experience in software engineering, cloud infrastructure, and machine learning applications. Prior to joining SCWorx, he held senior leadership roles at WideOrbit, where he spearheaded the development of scalable SaaS platforms and led cross-functional teams in delivering enterprise-grade technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anders to the SCWorx leadership team," said Tim Hannibal, CEO of SCWorx Corp. "His deep expertise in cloud architecture and data management will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our platform and deliver transformative value to our healthcare clients."

As CTO, Mr. Ohlsson will oversee the company's technology strategy, product development roadmap, and innovation initiatives. The appointment comes at a pivotal time as SCWorx expands its capabilities in data management, data cleanse, system integration and analytics to meet the growing demands of healthcare organizations navigating complex operational challenges.

"I'm excited to join SCWorx and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare data management for hospitals," said Mr. Ohlsson "The SCWorx suite of services deliver a powerful foundation, and I look forward to building on its success to drive even greater impact across the industry."

About SCWorx

SCWorx offers a suite of software-as-a-service-based data management solutions for healthcare providers. SCWorx delivers value through the full integration of its solutions modules with a robust data platform, ensuring accuracy, cost savings, operational efficiency, and reliable benchmarking and reporting. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management, request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider's data governance and analytics requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future contract renewals and terminations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as "assumes," "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "could," "would," "may" or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. As a result of many factors, including, without limitation, economic disruptions affecting our customers, unexpected contract terminations, securing future contracts and orders, future product sourcing, supply disruptions, containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

ir@scworx.com

###

Source: SCWorx Corp.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.