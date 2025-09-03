Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
03.09.25 | 16:31
1,560 Euro
-0,64 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,89019:51
Dow Jones News
03.09.2025 19:27 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
3 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         51,272 
 
Highest price paid per share:            139.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             136.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    138.2601p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,334,066 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,334,066) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      138.2601p                       51,272

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
508             139.00          08:11:28         00351896257TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             139.80          08:12:55         00351897129TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.60          08:15:56         00351898957TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             139.60          08:20:52         00351902711TRLO1     XLON 
 
925             139.60          08:20:52         00351902712TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             138.00          08:23:55         00351904944TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             137.20          08:23:57         00351904971TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             137.40          08:24:12         00351905144TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             136.80          08:26:24         00351906761TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             137.00          08:26:38         00351907100TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             137.80          08:55:18         00351930999TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             137.80          08:55:18         00351931000TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             137.40          08:55:23         00351931013TRLO1     XLON 
 
3588             138.40          09:06:57         00351940160TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             138.20          09:10:00         00351942326TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             138.40          09:22:19         00351950489TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             138.40          09:22:19         00351950490TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             138.00          09:54:09         00351975979TRLO1     XLON 
 
1049             138.20          09:54:43         00351976589TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             137.80          09:54:45         00351976666TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              137.80          09:54:45         00351976667TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             137.80          09:54:45         00351976668TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              138.00          09:54:45         00351976670TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             137.80          09:55:05         00351976965TRLO1     XLON 
 
2185             137.60          09:55:49         00351977741TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             138.20          10:09:08         00351991323TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              138.40          10:13:14         00351995454TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             138.40          10:13:14         00351995455TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             138.00          10:14:25         00351996508TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             138.00          10:37:53         00352021768TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             138.40          10:37:54         00352021794TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              138.40          10:37:54         00352021795TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             138.40          10:37:57         00352021826TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             138.20          10:37:57         00352021827TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             138.20          10:37:57         00352021836TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             138.60          11:34:01         00352046247TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              138.60          11:34:40         00352046331TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             138.60          11:34:40         00352046332TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             138.60          11:34:40         00352046333TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             138.20          11:34:40         00352046334TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              138.40          11:34:41         00352046335TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             138.40          11:34:41         00352046336TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.40          11:34:41         00352046337TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             138.40          11:34:43         00352046339TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.00          11:34:45         00352046340TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              138.40          11:34:45         00352046341TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             138.40          11:34:45         00352046342TRLO1     XLON 
 
1002             138.40          11:34:45         00352046343TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.60          11:34:56         00352046415TRLO1     XLON 
 
723             138.60          11:34:56         00352046416TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             138.00          11:35:10         00352046443TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              138.40          11:35:10         00352046444TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             138.60          11:35:11         00352046445TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             138.60          11:35:25         00352046459TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              138.60          11:36:59         00352046492TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             138.40          11:36:59         00352046493TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             138.60          11:37:40         00352046513TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             138.20          11:38:11         00352046519TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             138.40          11:38:11         00352046520TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             138.60          11:38:11         00352046521TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             138.60          11:38:11         00352046522TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             138.20          11:39:32         00352046548TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             138.40          11:39:32         00352046549TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             138.20          11:40:24         00352046598TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             138.60          11:41:00         00352046616TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              138.60          11:41:41         00352046633TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             138.60          11:41:46         00352046635TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.40          11:51:09         00352047014TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.40          11:51:09         00352047015TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

59              138.40          11:51:09         00352047016TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             138.40          11:51:09         00352047017TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.40          11:51:09         00352047018TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             138.60          12:03:02         00352047292TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             138.20          12:03:02         00352047293TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.00          12:04:38         00352047358TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             138.40          12:17:07         00352047815TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              138.40          12:17:07         00352047816TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              138.40          12:23:51         00352048036TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             138.40          12:23:51         00352048037TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             138.40          12:30:19         00352048179TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             138.40          12:30:19         00352048180TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             138.40          12:37:07         00352048307TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              138.40          12:37:07         00352048308TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.40          12:43:58         00352048465TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             137.80          12:49:02         00352048599TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.20          12:54:33         00352048732TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              138.20          12:54:33         00352048733TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             138.20          13:01:22         00352048990TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              138.20          13:01:22         00352048991TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             137.60          13:06:40         00352049072TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             138.00          13:20:49         00352049440TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             137.80          13:26:34         00352049565TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             138.20          13:40:19         00352049927TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             137.80          13:51:10         00352050234TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             137.60          13:53:48         00352050379TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              138.00          14:11:26         00352051016TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             138.20          14:35:58         00352052001TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             138.00          14:35:58         00352052005TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             138.00          14:40:55         00352052266TRLO1     XLON 
 
2000             138.00          14:46:24         00352052641TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             137.80          14:59:59         00352053406TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             137.60          15:07:23         00352053728TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             137.80          15:08:29         00352053775TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              138.40          15:24:08         00352054641TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.40          15:24:08         00352054642TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              138.60          15:35:38         00352055338TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             138.60          15:50:29         00352056265TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             139.20          16:01:55         00352056985TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             139.20          16:01:55         00352056986TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.40          16:05:32         00352057426TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              139.40          16:10:14         00352057659TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             139.20          16:14:40         00352057843TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             139.00          16:15:19         00352057945TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400745 
EQS News ID:  2192784 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2192784&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.