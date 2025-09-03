

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reported the first cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in deer for 2025.



The virus was confirmed in free-ranging white-tailed deer from Eaton, Jackson, Van Buren, and Washtenaw counties.



EHD is a viral disease that sometimes causes death in deer and spreads through the bite of infected midges or biting flies. EHD usually appears in late summer and early fall. Outbreaks tend to be worse in years with a wet spring followed by a hot, dry summer.



Signs of EHD in deer include tiredness, confusion, limping, and lack of response. Other symptoms may include bloody discharge from the nose or mouth, a swollen or bluish tongue, and swelling around the eyes, head, or neck.



Notably, officials say there's no evidence that humans, pets, or other Michigan wildlife can get the virus. The DNR will update its website with new cases as samples from other counties are tested.



Once EHD is confirmed in a county, additional testing isn't needed. However, the DNR encourages people to keep reporting suspected cases online to help track the outbreak.



While EHD outbreaks don't usually harm Michigan's overall deer population, they can cause many deaths in small areas, with local effects lasting for a few years.



'It's not recommended to consume any animals that are visibly sick, but healthy deer harvested from areas where EHD has been present are still safe to eat,' the DNR report added.



