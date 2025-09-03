

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prostate cancer rates in the U.S. have been rising in recent years, with a sharp increase in advanced-stage cases, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society (ACS).



After years of decline, prostate cancer diagnoses began increasing by 3 percent annually in 2014. The most dramatic rise has been in advanced-stage cases, which are growing by upto 6 percent each year. At the same time, the decline in prostate cancer deaths has slowed significantly, from 3-4 percent per year in the 1990s and 2000s to just 0.6 percent per year over the past decade.



Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer among U.S. men, making up 30 percent of all male cancer diagnoses in 2025. This year, an estimated 313,780 new cases and 35,770 deaths are expected.



Moreover, the ACS report, published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, highlights major racial and ethnic disparities. Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as White men, even though their incidence rate is 67 percent higher.



American Indian and Alaska Native men have a 12 percent higher death rate than White men despite a slightly lower incidence. Mortality rates vary widely by state, with the highest rates seen in Washington, D.C., and Mississippi, both with large Black populations.



'Our report underscores the need to redouble efforts to optimize early diagnosis that minimizes overdetection and to also ensure those strategies reach Black and Native American communities in particular,' said senior author Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, cancer surveillance research at the American Cancer Society. 'All men should have the same opportunity to survive this common cancer.'



Overall, the report shows that while progress has been made in reducing deaths, the growing number of advanced cases and persistent racial disparities remain major concerns.



