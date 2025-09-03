Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan International to Exhibit and Present at the XXVII Central American and Caribbean Poultry Congress in Panama City

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives, will showcase its innovative solutions for antibiotic-free production at XXVII CENTRAL AMERICAN AND CARIBBEAN POULTRY CONGRESS - PANAMA 2025, September 10-12, at the Panama Convention Center in Panama City, Panama. Attendees can connect with the Amlan team at Booth 15 to learn more about the company's proven technologies for improving animal health and performance.

A highlight of Amlan's participation will be a technical presentation by Dr. César Coto, Amlan's Technical Director for LATAM. On Thursday, September 11, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Nutrition track (Pacific Rooms 4 and 5), Dr. Coto will present "Adaptations in Management Programs to Reduce Antibiotic Use." This session will explore practical strategies for producers looking to reduce or eliminate antibiotics in livestock production while maintaining animal performance, with a focus on optimizing gut health through effective natural solutions.



"Latin America's livestock industry is rapidly evolving, with increasing emphasis on antibiotic stewardship and the demand for safe, high-quality animal protein,"said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas."Events like the XXVII Central American and Caribbean Poultry Congress are critical opportunities to share science-based innovations that help producers meet challenges while achieving strong business results."

At Booth 15, Amlan will feature Calibrin®-Z, a broad-spectrum biotoxin control product that binds both mycotoxins and toxins from pathogenic bacteria, and Varium®, a gut health additive designed to improve intestinal integrity, reduce the impact of pathogenic bacteria, and enhance feed efficiency-especially in antibiotic-free production systems. Visitors will also be able to learn more about Amlan's mineral-based technology, which leverages the unique properties of its proprietary calcium montmorillonite to deliver consistent, proven performance in the field.



"As Amlan deepens its focus in the Central American market, we're proud to offer producers natural solutions that support animal health and performance," said Dr. Robin Jaquin, Regional Director of Latin America. "The growth in livestock and poultry production highlights how Central American producers are embracing innovation. By integrating advanced feed additives, we're helping producers improve animal health, enhance efficiency, and meet the region's rising demand for high-quality protein."

Attendees are invited to visit the Amlan booth to engage with our team and learn more about how science-backed solutions can help support their operations.

About Amlan International

Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America.

Contact:

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65d657d5-02ef-4e6d-b30f-657a3e5a876e