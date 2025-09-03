

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.887 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $1.429 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.795 billion or $2.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $10.236 billion from $9.325 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.887 Bln. vs. $1.429 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $10.236 Bln vs. $9.325 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.84 - $2.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.24 - $10.29 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.33 - $11.37 Full year revenue guidance: $41.1 - $41.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News