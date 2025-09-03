Anzeige
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 09:30
1,566 Euro
+1,42 % +0,022
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 22:34 Uhr
112 Leser
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Châtillon, France, September 3, 2025

DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11:30am ET, in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here, and will also be available on the Events section of the Company's Investors website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events/, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days following the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ee755c2-2cca-42b2-ad9f-e84296282265)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
