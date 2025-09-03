

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $305 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $512 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $631 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $9.136 billion from $7.710 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $512 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $9.136 Bln vs. $7.710 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.7 - $10.1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.88 - $1.92



