Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,750,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.085 per common share for a period of 24 months to certain officers in accordance with the provisions of its omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property, which hosts the historic Lucky Smoke gold occurrence and the recently awarded Lunch Pond South Extension consists of 477 mining claims totaling 11,925 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information, please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265043

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.