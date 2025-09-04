

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) announced that shareholders approved all six proposals at its 2025 Annual General Meeting.



Roughly 85.8 million shares, representing about 80% of outstanding shares, were voted.



The company expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued trust and support of its business and employees.



Full details of the approved proposals are available in the proxy statement on the company's investor relations website.



Wednesday CHKP closed at $191.47, up 0.69%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.



