With reference to the press release dated 26 August 2025 by BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code "BWLP") on key information relating to the cash dividend for Q2 2025, the shares of the Company will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange from today and from 5 September 2025 on the New York Stock Exchange.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating a fleet of more than 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, an in-house LPG trading division and investment in onshore LPG infrastructure, BW LPG offers trusted and reliable services to source and deliver LPG to customers. Delivering energy for a better world more information about BW LPG can be found at https://www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903230034/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Samantha Xu

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@bwlpg.com