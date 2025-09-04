This investment would be the seventh by Antin's NextGen Infrastructure Fund I

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) and Matawan have entered into exclusive negotiations for a majority investment in Matawan, a leading smart mobility platform offering mission critical services to public transport networks and aiming to make everyday travel easier for commuters, transport authorities and operators.

Founded in 2012, Matawan offers an end-to-end mobility platform that breaks the silos in public transit. Its cloud-based solutions serve as the infrastructure backbone of modern transportation systems enabling its essential functions. Matawan simplifies the usage of public transport networks across modes (bus, tram, rail, bike, ferry etc) via account-based ticketing, optimises supply and demand via Artificial Intelligence and provides travellers and operators with reliable information and quality of service.

Matawan today serves more than 330 transport networks across six countries in Europe and North America. It plans to continue growing its business both organically and through acquisitions, while entering new geographies.

Antin's NextGen Fund would be investing in Matawan alongside founder Jean-Paul Medioni, who would have a seat on the company's Supervisory Board, CEO Jérome Trédan and its management team.

Upon closing, this investment would be the seventh by Antin's €1.2 billion NextGen Infrastructure Fund I. NextGen invests in companies with proven business models and technologies that require substantial capital to scale to become the next generation of infrastructure, often with a strong focus on sustainability.

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet and Nicolas Mallet, NextGen Senior Partner and NextGen Partner, respectively, at Antin Infrastructure Partners, declared: "Matawan is a great fit for our NextGen strategy. The company is perfectly positioned to become a leader in public transport by facilitating the transition to smart, intermodal and interoperable networks, benefiting from a fundamental shift in commuting patterns and the need to decarbonise mobility. We are looking forward to working with Matawan's teams to help take the company to the next level."

Jérôme Trédan, CEO of Matawan, added: "We are thrilled to have the backing of Antin as the company enters a new growth chapter. Antin is the right partner to help us consolidate our French and European leadership, allow us to accelerate our expansion in Europe and North America and execute our vision of making everyday commute easier for all, for a more sustainable future."

Jean-Paul Medioni, Matawan's founder, concluded: "I am particularly proud of the work accomplished with the teams over these exciting years to promote public transport across territories through digital technology and innovation. I am delighted to see the Matawan project take on a new dimension with the support of Antin and a strong management team. I am very motivated by this new chapter in our history and confident in Matawan's ability to reach new heights."

The transaction remains subject to customary works council information procedures and regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2025.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

About Matawan

Matawan simplifies everyday travel by connecting mass transit to all modes of mobility. Thanks to a combination of ticketing, electronic payment, quality of service and data management solutions, its smart mobility platform helps improve user service, travel with a single ticket and reduce the environmental footprint of journeys. As a partner to local authorities and operators, Matawan works daily at the heart of cities and regions to liberate mobility services for greater inclusivity, sustainability and convenience. Multi-awarded since its creation in 2012 in Burgundy (France), Matawan is part of French Tech 120, a French government-led programme designed to support the 120 most promising French scale-ups that have the potential to become global leaders. More information on www.matawan-mobility.com

