Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
03.09.25 | 08:08
0,231 Euro
-0,86 % -0,002
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Is Granted a Patent Strengthening the Market Exclusivity of The Drug Candidate Mesdopetam in China

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company has been granted an additional 'composition of matter patent' in China. The patent protects the salt of mesdopetam intended for use in the forthcoming pharmaceutical product and the process of its manufacture. The now granted patent expands the already strong patent protection for mesdopetam - IRLAB's most advanced drug candidate.

We are pleased to announce that the already strong patent protection for mesdopetam in China is now being extended to include the salt form of the active ingredient used in the clinical development. This extended protection can potentially extend the market exclusivity of mesdopetam towards the mid 2040s, significantly increasing the value of the drug candidate," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO, IRLAB.

Mesdopetam has a significant clinical potential to address the extensive unmet medical needs associated with Parkinson's disease. The drug candidate is intended to treat people with Parkinson's who develop levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs), which affect more than 30 percent of all people living with the disease. This equates to more than 1.5 million affected individuals in the eight major markets worldwide.

The newly granted patent covers the salt form of the drug used in ongoing clinical development and expires in the 2040s. In the event of a possible extension of the patent period (Patent Term Extension; PTE), the exclusivity could potentially extend towards the mid 2040s. Mesdopetam has previously been granted a substance patent, in all major markets globally and the new patent provides added protection and extended exclusivity in most of the major markets such as China, the USA, Europe and Japan.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB is granted a patent strengthening the market exclusivity of the drug candidate mesdopetam in China

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-is-granted-a-patent-strengthening-the-market-exclusivity-of-the-1068710

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
