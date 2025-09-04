Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the "Company"), a global leader in fresh produce, announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of an aggregate of 11,917,263 of the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), by Castle Cooke Holdings, Inc. and The Murdock Group, LLC (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price to the public of $13.25 per share. The Company is not selling any Ordinary Shares in the offering, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the Selling Shareholders. The Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE." The offering is expected to close on September 5, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Ordinary Shares are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 3, 2025. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or by accessing the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the closing date of the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

investors@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact:

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130