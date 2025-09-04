

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the euro area and construction purchasing managers' survey results from Germany and the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss consumer prices for August. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2 percent.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global is scheduled to release construction PMI data. The index is forecast to rise to 45.2 in August from 44.3 in July.



Half an hour later, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for July. Economists expect sales to drop 0.3 percent, offsetting the 0.3 percent increase in June.



