Fidelity European Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 3.90 pence per share to be paid on 23 October 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members at close of business on 12 September 2025. The ex-dividend date is 11 September 2025.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347