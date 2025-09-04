The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.09.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.09.2025Aktien1 US0517741072 Aurora Innovation Inc.2 DE000A40ZVV0 Ceconomy AG z.VerkAnleihen/ETF1 XS3174780893 Ceská Sporitelna AS2 XS3096211076 First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C3 US404280FB07 HSBC Holdings PLC4 FR0014012IH7 Iliad S.A.5 US68902VAS60 Otis Worldwide Corp.6 US02665WGL90 American Honda Finance Corp.7 XS3174757644 Assa-Abloy AB8 FR00140127V8 Danone S.A.9 DE000A4DFHZ5 Deutsche Lufthansa AG10 US456837BT90 ING Groep N.V.11 XS3099990296 Intrum Investments and Financing AB12 XS3099996814 Intrum Investments and Financing AB13 XS3099995337 Intrum Investments and Financing AB14 XS3099983598 Intrum Investments and Financing AB15 XS3146987543 Rexel S.A.16 AT000B122403 Volksbank Wien AG17 US02665WGK18 American Honda Finance Corp.18 XS3176776931 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-19 AU3SG0003254 Queensland Treasury Corp.20 NO0013587246 Andfjord Salmon Group AS21 US055451BN75 BHP Billiton Finance [USA] Ltd.22 DE000A4DFWV3 Evonik Industries AG23 US345397H485 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC24 XS3148184156 Givaudan Finance Europe B.V.25 DE000A4DFW46 Lloyds Bank GmbH26 XS3170345980 Vier Gas Transport GmbH27 XS3176781691 Banco de Sabadell S.A.28 BE0390247162 Belfius Bank S.A.29 FR0014012ID6 Société Générale S.A.30 CH1478430817 UBS Switzerland AG31 XS3173656243 Continental AG32 DE000HEL0M53 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale33 DE000HEL0LM4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale34 IE00082MOBL9 Global X European SuperDividend UCITS ETF35 LU1109941689 Xtrackers II Rolling Target Maturity Sept 2027 EUR High Yield UCITS ETF36 IE000UP2BIZ9 Xtrackers S&P 500 UCITS ETF