

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth moderated in July after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The volume of industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, much slower than the 4.1 percent increase in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was the sixth successive rise in a row.



The overall upturn was driven by a 3.5 percent growth in manufacturing production. On the other hand, the growth was curbed by a 29.1 percent plunge in energy output and an 8.7 percent contraction in the mining sector.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 5.4 percent, which was worse than the 1.4 percent fall in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News