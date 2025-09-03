MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park Dental Partners, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. All of the shares will be issued and sold by Park Dental Partners, Inc. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.The Company has filed an application to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "PARK."Northland Capital Markets and Craig-Hallum are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Northland Securities, Inc., 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Heidi Fletcher, by telephone at (612) 851-4918 or by email at hfletcher@northlandcapitalmarkets.com or from Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 323 North Washington Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's review process. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.About PARK DENTAL PARTNERSPark Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries are a dental resource organization that provides comprehensive business support services including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Company's network of affiliated dental practices employs over 200 dentists across 85 practice locations and was ranked as one of Minnesota's largest private companies by revenue by the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal in June 2025. The Company's clinical support team consists of over 900 team members including hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated dentists in operating their dental practices. The Company's network of affiliated dental practices has been operating for over fifty years, beginning with the establishment of the general dentistry group in 1972. The mission of the affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind the Company's organization today.ContactsPark Dental Partners Investor Relations Teamir@parkdentalpartners.com

