

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased as expected in August to the highest level in six months, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in August, following a 0.8 percent increase in July.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a faster pace of 3.3 percent annually in August versus 3.0 percent in July. Moreover, the inflation has continued to remain above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent.



The detailed result for the month of August is set to publish on September 11.



