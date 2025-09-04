Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Earns Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, Placing in the Top 5% Globally

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services, has been awarded a gold sustainability rating from Ecovadis. Hexaware's overall score rose to 82, up from 70 last year, upgrading the company from Silver to Gold and placing it in the 98th percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months. This achievement positions Hexaware among the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability performance, underscoring stronger evidence of policy, action, and measurable results across the assessment.

Hexaware_NEW_Logo

Hexaware continues to strengthen its sustainability program with stronger board oversight, clear ownership, better evidence controls, and independent review. The company is embedding low-carbon operations, protecting people through sound labor and human rights practices, upholding ethics with firm governance and data protection, and applying responsible sourcing in procurement. These steps made the program more consistent and auditable and supported the upgraded EcoVadis rating.

"EcoVadis is a benchmark our clients trust," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer, Hexaware. "This top 5% gold sustainability rating recognizes progress in how we manage impact, protect people, uphold ethics, and run lower-carbon operations. We will build on it with clearer targets, better measurement, and steady, practical improvements across the business."

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings platform trusted by 150,000+ businesses worldwide. Its expert-verified methodology evaluates policies, actions, and results against 21 criteria grouped under four themes-Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement-and integrates external checks through several sources.

Hexaware will continue to strengthen its approach in the coming year with deeper value-chain engagement, sharper KPI tracking, and regular third-party benchmarking to maintain momentum and deliver measurable outcomes for customers and stakeholders.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-earns-gold-sustainability-rating-from-ecovadis-placing-in-the-top-5-globally-302546333.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
