Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 07:12 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Launches Zero License to Help Enterprises Replace SaaS with Agentic AI in Months, Not Years

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT services and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Zero License, a new enterprise offering designed to help organizations replace bloated SaaS workflows with agentic AI in months, not years. Zero License enables enterprises to reduce software license costs, eliminate manual effort, and simplify complex application stacks by making AI agents the primary execution layer-while also making maintenance, upgrades, and feature additions faster and easier.

Hexaware Logo

Over the past decade, enterprise SaaS stacks have grown wider, rarely leaner. Teams add tools faster than they retire them, resulting in overlapping capabilities, rising license costs, and increasing integration overhead. Hidden waste from zombie licenses, shelfware, and auto-renewals continues to erode software ROI, while vendors tighten licensing models and reduce commercial flexibility.

Zero License addresses this challenge by shifting the focus from managing tools to executing outcomes. Instead of adding yet another layer of software, the offering introduces an AI operating layer over existing systems. Core platforms remain systems of record, while AI agents become the system of action-handling intake, data capture, routing, execution, and follow-ups across processes. This approach reduces dependence on low-value SaaS, cuts integration overhead, and accelerates cycle times.

"Most organizations don't have a tooling problem. They have an execution problem," said Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head - Digital and Software Services, Hexaware. "Zero License helps enterprises move from software that organizes work to AI that actually does the work. The result is faster execution, simpler stacks, and measurable reduction in license spend within months."

Zero License is particularly suited to workflow-heavy and regulated industries.

  • Healthcare: AI agents automate claims, prior authorizations, and provider and member workflows over core platforms.
  • Insurance: AI agents handle intake, triage, adjudication, and follow-ups across policy and claims systems.
  • Banking and Financial Services: AI agents execute KYC, onboarding, reconciliations, and exception handling across systems.
  • Manufacturing and Utilities: AI agents take over planning, coordination, scheduling, and service execution, reducing tool sprawl and operational friction.

"With Zero License, AI isn't another tool in the stack. It's the execution surface," added Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head - AI, Hexaware. "Enterprises can finally simplify their technology landscape while gaining greater control over how work actually gets done."

For more information about Zero License, click here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day,?Hexawarians?wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and?optimize?their technology and business processes.??

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-launches-zero-license-to-help-enterprises-replace-saas-with-agentic-ai-in-months-not-years-302684713.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.