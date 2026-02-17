Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware and Replit Announce Joint Offerings to Drive Successful Rapid Prototyping to Productionizing for Enterprise Applications

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced the launch of an open version of RapidX, featuring native integration with Replit, an AI platform that lets anyone turn natural-language descriptions into secure, production-ready enterprise software. This enables RapidX, Hexaware's agentic AI platform for software engineering, to help enterprises move faster from rapid prototyping to production-ready applications.

Hexaware NEW Logo

By bringing RapidX and Replit together in a single pane, enterprises can validate ideas earlier, shorten decision cycles, and scale successful prototypes into enterprise-grade systems with stronger engineering discipline and governance while empowering non-technical knowledge workers to participate directly in the software creation process. This integrated approach supports both greenfield (new build) and brownfield (maintenance and modernization) programs, helping teams reduce delivery risk and improve time-to-value. To ensure successful delivery, Hexaware and Replit are also launching dedicated Replit squads.

The launch also marks a significant expansion of the companies' strategic partnership, building on their earlier collaboration to bring AI deeper into enterprise software engineering. As part of this initiative, Hexaware has also established a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) for AI in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) at its Chennai facility to help clients and engineering teams adopt AI-assisted delivery at scale.

Partnership Highlights

  • Seamless prototype-to-production path: RapidX brings engineering rigor, architecture guidance, and modernization intelligence, while Replit provides the development environment to evolve prototypes into production-ready applications with continuity and control.
  • Faster application delivery: RapidX AI SMEs guide design, decomposition, and impact analysis, and Replit accelerates implementation and iteration, shortening the journey from idea to deployable software across new builds and modernization programs.
  • Enterprise-grade security and governance: RapidX provides enterprise engineering controls, standards, and traceability, while Replit offers a unified development environment, together supporting governed delivery in large-scale and regulated environments.
  • Center of Excellence for AI: The CoE serves as a global hub for RapidX-powered delivery, applied research, and client collaboration, and hands-on enablement of Hexaware's engineering teams in agentic development practices.

Early engagements using the Replit and RapidX integration have already demonstrated impact across scenarios such as pharmaceutical commerce platform simulations, enterprise requirements clarification using natural language workflows, accelerated prototyping to reduce decision cycles, and high-fidelity screen generation to preserve design consistency.

Looking ahead, Hexaware and Replit will continue to broaden this collaboration by scaling AI-driven SDLC.

"We started Replit to enable billions to make any application they want without knowing how to code, from school projects to enterprise-ready offerings, even inside complex enterprises, by enabling non-technical knowledge workers to build production-ready applications using natural language," said Amjad Masad, Founder & CEO, Replit. "With Hexaware and RapidX, teams are using Replit to prototype faster, validate requirements earlier, and move from concept to production with more confidence across both new builds and modernization in a secure environment."

"RapidX represents the next generation of AI-assisted software engineering and integrating it with Replit strengthens how enterprises move from prototype to production," said Luis Héctor Chávez, Chief Technology Officer, Replit. "Working with Hexaware, we are giving customers a unified platform to build, modernize, and operate software at scale."

"At Hexaware, we are building an ecosystem of leading technology partners to help our clients get tangible business outcomes from AI," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "Expanding our partnership with Replit brings together complementary strengths to help customers deliver software more predictably and with greater impact."

Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head - Digital and Software Services, Hexaware, added, "This partnership strengthens how we bring AI into real enterprise software delivery with security and governance built in. By combining RapidX with Replit, we are helping clients shorten delivery cycles, reduce rework through early validation, and improve predictability across large-scale programs."

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build production-ready enterprise applications using natural language. With millions of users and over 500,000 business users globally, Replit is democratizing software development for both technical and non-technical users. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.
Learn more at https://replit.com

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.
Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5655914/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-and-replit-announce-joint-offerings-to-drive-successful-rapid-prototyping-to-productionizing-for-enterprise-applications-302689558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
