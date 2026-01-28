Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 15:42 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Appoints Amit Vij as Chief Private Markets Officer

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Amit Vij as Chief Private Markets Officer.

Hexaware Appoints Amit Vij as Chief Private Markets Officer

In this role, Amit will lead Hexaware's engagement across the Private Markets' ecosystem, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Private Debt, Real Estate, SWF, Distressed Debt funds and their portfolio companies, driving strategy and business growth.

Amit brings more than 20 years of experience advising Private Markets' investors and portfolio leaders on value creation initiatives. He was recognized among the Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders for 2025 and is known for working directly with boards and C-suite executives to align strategic priorities with operational execution. His approach emphasizes measurable outcomes and long-term value creation.

"Amit brings a rare combination of private markets expertise, technology acumen and an operator's mindset," said R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware. "As investors and portfolio companies push harder on value creation, we see a clear opportunity to help them move faster with technology and AI-driven interventions that deliver real business outcomes. Amit's leadership will strengthen how we partner with private equity firms and their portfolios globally."

Prior to joining Hexaware, Amit held leadership roles driving private markets engagement at leading IT and business process solutions companies. He also served on the executive management team of a knowledge process outsourcing venture that was successfully sold to Moody's Corp. Earlier in his career, Amit worked in investment banking at Deutsche Bank in London, advising private equity and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Amit began his professional journey as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, where he retired as a squadron leader and flew multiple operational MiG fighters, including the MiG-29, MiG-27, MiG-23 and MiG-21. He holds an MBA from INSEAD in France and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy.

"It is an honor to be a Hexawarian and take on this role at a time when private markets are a force to reckon with in the global economy," Vij said. "The emphasis on portfolio value creation has never been greater, and addressing this market requires a fundamentally more agile approach. We have a unique opportunity to create tangible value for funds and their portfolio companies through technology and AI-driven interventions aligned to client outcomes. I look forward to bringing this to life with a client-first mindset."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871650/Amit_Vij_Hexaware_Technologies_Ltd.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5655914/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-appoints-amit-vij-as-chief-private-markets-officer-302672758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.