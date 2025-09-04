ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that John Pattullo, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 3 September 2025. Following this transaction, John Pattullo's total interest in the Company amounts to 80,000 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Pattullo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.028 10,000 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 10,000 3.028 £30,280 f) Date of the transaction 3 September 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

