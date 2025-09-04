ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that John Pattullo, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 3 September 2025. Following this transaction, John Pattullo's total interest in the Company amounts to 80,000 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Pattullo

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.028

10,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

10,000

3.028

£30,280

f)

Date of the transaction

3 September 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


