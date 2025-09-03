Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Shareholder Approval of Special Resolution

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced that at today's special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), the Shareholders approved, with approximately 96.4% of the votes cast in favor of, a special resolution (the "Stated Capital Reduction Resolution") authorizing and approving a reduction of the stated capital account of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by an aggregate amount to be determined by the board of directors of the Company from time to time up to a maximum cumulative total amount of $4,000,000 pursuant to Section 34(1)(b) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) for the purposes of distributing such amount to holders of Common Shares by way of a return of capital in one or more special cash distribution(s).

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with an oil property in Alberta and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

