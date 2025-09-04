Anzeige
Brady Corporation increases its dividend to shareholders for the 40th consecutive year

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 3, 2025, Brady Corporation's (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.96 per share to $0.98 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.245 per share will be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025. This dividend represents the 40th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 358-5176


