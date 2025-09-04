

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased somewhat as expected in August, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in July.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 4.0 percent from 4.9 percent. Inflation based on services slowed to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent, and that on energy moderated to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



