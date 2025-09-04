

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth moderated in July after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 1.7 percent year-over-year in July, though slower than the 3.0 percent rise in June.



Sales volumes grew by 3.4 percent in non-specialized food and beverage shops, while a sales decline of 1.2 percent was seen in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores. Sales of automotive fuel showed a decrease of 0.4 percent.



Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 8.1 percent of total retail sales, increased 6.8 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent in July.



