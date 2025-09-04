American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that it will complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance development at the Green River Project, including technical work to finalize exploration targets for lithium and bromine and to update the Company's existing technical report accordingly and for concession and regulatory fees, as well as for corporate marketing and general working capital purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.acmineralscorp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and information.

SOURCE: American Critical Minerals Corp.

