Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Engage Investor

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) is pleased to announce that the leadership team will host a live interactive presentation to discuss the recent 2025 Half Year Results on the Engage Investor platform, on Tuesday 9th September 2025, at 4pm BST.

Ecora welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Ecora Resources plc from their personalised investor hub.

Please register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/ECOR_IP_0925

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-investor-presentation-via-engage-investor-1068717

