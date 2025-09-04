Ecora Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Engage Investor

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) is pleased to announce that the leadership team will host a live interactive presentation to discuss the recent 2025 Half Year Results on the Engage Investor platform, on Tuesday 9th September 2025, at 4pm BST.

Ecora welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Ecora Resources plc from their personalised investor hub.

Please register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/ECOR_IP_0925

