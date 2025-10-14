Ecora Resources PLC Announces Santo Domingo Update: Joint Venture Partnership

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued on 13 October 2025 by Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") announcing that fund entities managed by Orion Resource Partners LP (collectively, "Orion") have agreed to acquire a 25% ownership interest in the Santo Domingo Project ("Santo Domingo") and the Sierra Norte Project for total cash consideration of up to $360 million.

Capstone also stated that it is continuing to advance the remaining workstreams towards a final investment decision on Santo Domingo expected in H2 2026.

Ecora holds a 2.0% Net Smelter Return royalty over certain Santo Domingo project tenements, including the highest copper grade portion of the deposit which is the first area to be mined according to the Updated Santo Domingo Feasibility Study announced in July 2024. Over the first seven years, the Ecora royalty entitlement is expected to generate an average annual royalty entitlement of $30-35 million at planned production rates and spot commodity prices.

The full announcement from Capstone can be viewed here, along with the Santo Domingo Joint Venture Partnership Presentation.

