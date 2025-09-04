

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 2-day highs of 0.8661 against the euro and 1.0827 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8681 and 1.0798, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to Wednesday's high of 1.3460 from an early low of 1.3417.



The pound edged up to 199.49 against the yen, from an early low of 198.78.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.09 against the franc, 1.36 against the greenback and 201.00 against the yen.



